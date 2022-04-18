Guwahati: Torrential rains will continue to drench the eight states in the Northeast for the next five days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.



Under the influence of strong south-westerly winds from the Bay of Bengal to the Northeast at lower tropospheric levels, fairly widespread/widespread rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds, are very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim during next five days.



Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Assam and Meghalaya during the next five days, the IMD said.

“Thundersquall (wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph) and hailstorm at isolated places are also very likely over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim on Tuesday,” it added.



All the eight states in the Northeast have been witnessing heavy rainfall for the last few days.

Isolated to scattered rainfall thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds is very likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, and Odisha during the next 5 days, the IMD added.