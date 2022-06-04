DIBRUGARH: First lady IPS officer and former Lt Governor of Puducherry, Dr Kiran Bedi on Saturday said health is important for building a strong character.

While attending the NSS special camping Program held at Dibrugarh University, she said, “Health is important for the building of a strong character. Your character and education will help you to grow.”

“Health is important because health will bring wealth. If u are fit then you can do what you want to do or achieve,” Bedi said.

She said, “I was a tennis player and I have seen ups and downs in life. Difficulties will come but you should sted fast and work harder to win in life. Never be defeated in life, you should give a hundred per cent to win in every aspect of life.”

Kiran Bedi was the Guest of Honour in the session “On Grooming Leadership” organised by the NSS Cell, Dibrugarh University.

An interactive session was held with the students where Kiran Bedi spoke on leadership skills.