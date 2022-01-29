Police on Friday night arrested Guwahati Refinery Hospital doctor Bhaskar Baruah from Kamalpur area near Baihata Chariali in Kamrup district for allegedly sexually harassing a nurse.

Bhaskar Baruah, a doctor at Guwahati Refinery Hospital, allegedly made an attempt to sexually harass a nurse at cabin no 2 of the hospital on Tuesday night.

The doctor, who was under the influence of alcohol, allegedly shut the door of the cabin and made advances towards the nurse.

Based on a complaint filed by the nurse at Noonmati police station, a case (no 45/22) under section 354 was registered against the Guwahati Refinery Hospital doctor.

He went absconding following the incident.

Police on Friday night managed to track down Baruah’s mobile location and subsequently arrested him from his relatives’ house at Kamalpur.