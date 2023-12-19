Guwahati: The Lead Agency on Road Safety under the Assam transport department and the Young Indians (Yi), Guwahati vertical, has officially entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on the ‘Chota Cop’ project.

The MoU signing ceremony, held on Tuesday (December 19) at the office of the Secretary of the Assam transport department, marked a significant step towards enhancing road safety awareness among children in schools across the state capital Guwahati.

The ceremony was graced by Secretary of the Assam Transport Department Adil Khan, who played a pivotal role in endorsing the collaboration. Additional Secretary of the Assam Transport Department Gaurav Upadhyay and Head of the Lead Agency on Road Safety, Assam, signed the MoU.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary of the Assam transport department Adil Khan, said, “This collaboration signifies our commitment to fostering a culture of road safety from a young age. The ‘Chota Cop’ project aligns perfectly with our vision for responsible citizenship, where children play a pivotal role in shaping road safety norms.”

‘Chota Cop,’ initiated by the Young Indians in 2018, is a unique learning and awareness programme designed to engage children in understanding and implementing basic road safety rules.

The programme utilizes an innovative report card format, empowering children with the road safety rules by providing them with essential knowledge about road safety regulations, tagging them as ‘Chota Cop’ of the house by recognizing and celebrating their role as ambassadors of road safety. The initiative will also engage children in monitoring the driving patterns of their parents thus influencing their driving behaviors.

Additional Secretary of the Assam Transport Department Gaurav Upadhyay while expressing his eagerness said, “The ‘Chota Cop’ project is a testament to our collective efforts towards creating a safer road environment empowering children as ambassadors of road safety which will undoubtedly contribute to building a better tomorrow.”

The collaboration between the Lead Agency on Road Safety and the Young Indians, Guwahati vertical, represents a significant stride in promoting road safety awareness and instilling responsible behaviors from an early age.

The Young Indians, an integral part of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), established in 2002, has been at the forefront of fostering the dreams of a developed nation among the youth.

The MoU sets the groundwork for a collaborative effort to leverage the skills, knowledge and assets of both the organizations for mutual benefit. The joint project ‘Chota Cop’ aims to instill awareness about road safety among school children in Guwahati.