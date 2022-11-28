GUWAHATI: Chief minister of Assam – Himanta Biswa Sarma – has stated that his government is committed to make the city of Guwahati flood free.

“We are committed to make Guwahati free from artificial floods,” said Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made this statement after holding a meeting with officials of central agencies and other stakeholders.

The meeting discussed the issue of artificial floods that inundates most of the places in Guwahati city in Assam every monsoon.

The Assam chief minister has asked the central agencies “to take immediate necessary steps” to solve the issue of artificial floods in Guwahati city.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has asked the central agencies and other stakeholders to initiate measures like “cleaning and de-siltation of the entire network of drains and restructuring wherever required” in Guwahati city.

Notably, in the month of July this year, the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) in Assam launched the ambitious “Mission Flood-Free Guwahati”.

The mission was launched to deal with the issue of artificial floods in Guwahati city of Assam in coordination with other allied departments.

However, according to reports, the Kamrup-Metro district administration and Kamrup-Metro district disaster management authority were not roped in this mission.

Rainwater gushing down the hills of Meghalaya, surrounding Guwahati, leads to water logging in many parts of the city.