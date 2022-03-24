Guwahati: Setting an example of communal harmony in the country, a Muslim family has donated land worth Rs 2.5 crore for the construction of a temple in Bihar.

Ishtiaq Ahmed Khan, who has business activities in Guwahati, has donated the land for the construction of the world’s largest and tallest ‘Virat Ramayan Mandir’ in the Kaithwalia area of East Champaran district.

According to reports, Khan and his family donated 23 Katha (71 decimals) of land to the temple at the registrar’s office in East Champaran, reports said.

“Majority of land (in the village) is owned by our family. I think it is my responsibility to do something for the construction of the temple. This is a tradition of our family,” Ishtiaq Ahmed Khan told reporters.

“In the past also, Khan and his family have been open to the idea of extending help for the temple project. Khan also gave land on the main road at a subsidized rate. Inspired by him, others in the village also started giving land. So far, 100-acre land has been acquired for the Virat Ramayan Mandir,” said Acharya Kishore Kunal, chief of the Patna-based ‘Mahavir Mandir Trust’.

He said that Khan and his family are a great example of social harmony. “Without the help of Muslims, it would have been difficult to realize this dream project,” he added.

He further said that a huge Ramayana Temple will be built on a total of 125 acres of land, one of the tallest and largest temples in the world.

The Virat Ramayan Mandir is expected to be taller than the world-renowned 12th century Angkor Wat complex in Cambodia, which is 215 feet high. The height of the ‘Virat Ramayana Temple’ will be 270 feet, which is the highest in the world while its length is 1080 feet and width is 540 feet.