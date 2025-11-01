Guwahati: Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi launched a blistering attack on Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday, accusing him of using state machinery to “instil fear” and claiming the Chief Minister has “lost public acceptance” in Assam.

The verbal exchange comes a day after CM Sarma alleged that Mr. Gogoi was a “Pakistani agent, planted by a foreign power,” a charge Gogoi immediately dismissed, calling the CM “unfit” to hold his position.

Speaking to reporters, Gaurav Gogoi sharply criticized CM Sarma’s previous attempts to make allegations against him.

“September 10 was already a flop for the Chief Minister. He failed to bring out any evidence against me. Despite his tall claims, he could not say anything substantial on that day,” Gogoi stated.

The Congress MP alleged that the Chief Minister is now afraid of the growing strength of the Congress in Assam, contrasting his own consistent monthly “joining programme” with the CM’s alleged failure to “keep his word on anything.”

In a pointed warning, Gogoi predicted a bleak future for the Chief Minister after the next election. “When that day comes, the Home Department will no longer be under his control. He should correct his words and deeds before it’s too late, otherwise, Dubai or Singapore may be his only refuge,” Gogoi warned.

Gogoi also targeted the state government’s handling of the controversy surrounding the death of popular singer Zubeen Garg, accusing the Chief Minister and the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of misleading the public.

“The SIT has become a tool to conceal and distort facts. Even a month after the incident, neither Zubeen’s family nor his fans have been given the truth. The investigation appears confusing and manipulative,” he alleged.

He further criticized CM Sarma for reportedly skipping the premiere of Zubeen Garg’s final film, “Roi Roi Binale,” which was released on Friday.

“The people of Assam were at the cinema hall yesterday, only the Chief Minister was missing,” he remarked, contrasting it with the CM’s past directives to watch “The Kashmir Files.”

Addressing CM Sarma’s renewed allegation on Friday that he is a “Pakistani agent” with links through his British wife, Gogoi hit back, claiming that such comments only show that Mr. Sarma is “unfit” to hold his position.

“We live in a democracy, not in a kingdom. The Chief Minister thinks of himself as a monarch and tries to rule through fear. But the people of Assam will not tolerate that,” Gogoi asserted.