Guwahati: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president and Member of Parliament Gaurav Gogoi voiced strong criticism against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s comments regarding the death of renowned singer and actor Zubeen Garg, calling them “insensitive” and “disrespectful.”

Gogoi asserted that people across Assam are deeply upset over the circumstances surrounding Garg’s death and the government’s response.

Addressing a Seva Dal event in Bongaigaon, Gogoi stated that public resentment would reflect in the 2026 Assembly elections.

“The people of Assam will deliver their verdict through the ballot. Sensing electoral defeat, the BJP has already begun using unfair means,” he said.

Gogoi demanded a thorough and impartial investigation into Zubeen Garg’s untimely death. He emphasized the need to present all facts and evidence before the court transparently to ensure justice.

Reaffirming the Congress party’s internal unity, Gogoi declared that both the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee and the Pradesh Mahila Congress remain solidly aligned.

“The Congress party honours every mother of Assam,” he added, highlighting the party’s commitment to social values.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma escalated the political confrontation by questioning Gogoi’s position on Assamese identity and nationalism.

In remarks made on October 7, Sarma criticized Gogoi over the reported foreign citizenship status of his children.

Speaking to the press, Sarma asked, “What right does Gaurav Gogoi have to speak about justice for Zubeen, who was an Assamese and an Indian, when he has made his own children foreign nationals?”

He went on to suggest that Gogoi’s actions raised doubts about his dedication to Assamese interests.

“If you are raising the Indian flag, then commit to Indian citizenship,” Sarma said pointedly.

The political war of words has intensified amid growing public interest and concern around the death of Zubeen Garg, whose legacy as a cultural icon continues to stir emotional responses throughout the state.