Guwahati: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Thursday urged Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to clarify if the people of the Assam were misled by the Union cabinet decision of setting up of a urea plant in Namrup as similar announcements were made in 2015 and 2017.

Gogoi said that in 2015, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs had approved the setting up of a new brownfield Ammonia-Urea complex, the Namrup Unit IV in Assam.

Moreover in 2017, the Centre announced Rs 7200 crore for Namrup Unit 4 in Assam, Gogoi said.

Gogoi further stated that, in the recent cabinet meeting Prime Minister Narender Modi has repeated his 2015 decision to approve the proposal for setting up of a new Brownfield Ammonia-Urea Complex of within the existing premises of Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation and has upped the amount to Rs 10,601 crore.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma should clarify if the people of Assam are being misled by BJP”, Gogoi added.

Notably, the Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, approved the setting up of Brownfield Ammonia-Urea Complex at Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited (BVFCL), Namrup, Assam with an estimated cost of Rs 10,601.40 crore .

The plant, with an annual urea production capacity of 12.7 Lakh Metric Tonnes (LMT), will be developed under a Joint Venture (JV) model with a 70:30 debt-equity ratio and is expected to be commissioned in 48 months.