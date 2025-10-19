Guwahati: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi questioned the credibility of the ongoing investigation into the death of cultural icon Zubeen Garg.

Speaking at a memorial event in Guwahati on Sunday, Gogoi accused the state-led Special Investigation Team (SIT) of protecting politically connected individuals implicated in the case.

Gogoi alleged that the SIT, set up by the Assam government following Garg’s death in Singapore, is being used to shield NEIF organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta and Garg’s manager Siddhartha Sharma, both currently in judicial custody.

He pointed a finger directly at Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, claiming that the investigation appears to be more about protecting relationships than uncovering the truth.

“The SIT seems designed to cover up the chief minister’s close ties with Shyamkanu Mahanta,” Gogoi claimed, adding that legal experts are increasingly skeptical about the direction and transparency of the probe.

Garg, 52, died under mysterious circumstances on September 19 while swimming in Singapore, where he was attending the 4th North East India Festival (NEIF).

His sudden death sent shockwaves across Assam and the wider Northeast. A 10-member SIT from the Assam CID is now investigating the incident.

So far, police have arrested seven individuals in connection with the case, including Mahanta, Sharma, Garg’s cousin, and police officer Sandipan, band members Sekharjyoti Goswami and Amritprava Mahanta, and two personal security officers, Nandeswar Bora and Prabin Baishya.

The arrests have stirred further controversy due to the high-profile connections involved.

Shyamkanu Mahanta is the brother of Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, former Assam DGP and current chief of the State Information Commission.

Another brother, Nani Gopal Mahanta, was previously education advisor to the chief minister and now serves as the Vice Chancellor of Gauhati University.

Gogoi, who is also the Deputy Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, expressed concern that political interference is undermining the investigation. “When the chief minister himself takes charge of a case in this manner, it raises more questions than answers,” he said.

Held near Guwahati’s Dighalipukhuri, the memorial event brought together members of the opposition, artists, and citizens. Participants paid tribute to Garg through music and public remembrance. Many held placards with messages like “Justice for Zubeen” and “No Justice, No Rest.”

Remembering Garg’s legacy, Gogoi described him as a fearless voice for Assam’s culture, environment, and people.

“We’ve lost more than a singer; we’ve lost a conscience. It’s now up to us to carry forward his dream of a ‘Bor Asom’,” he said, referencing the vision shared by both Zubeen Garg and Bhupen Hazarika.

As public interest in the case continues to grow, the investigation remains under scrutiny, not just for the people involved, but for what it represents in Assam’s current political climate.