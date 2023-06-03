Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court has directed the Assam government to issue a notification for the formation of public land protection cells (PLPCs) in each district to deal with complaints relating to encroachments on government land.

The high court passed the order while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL), which alleged illegal encroachment by some persons on government land in a village of Nagaon district which was in possession of the water resources department since 1955-56.

The petitioners asserted that before approaching the court, numerous complaints were filed in connection with illegal encroachment but to no avail.

The court maintained that the PIL involved multiple issues of facts the adjudication of which would not be possible without proper evidence.

The court further stated that the Advocate General, Assam should take up the matter with the concerned authority for establishing a similar grievance redressal mechanism in the municipal areas as well.