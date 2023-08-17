Guwahati: A freelance consultant from Assam who went on to make a name in the field globally – working in several countries with top organizations, governments and businesses – has launched a book ‘Uplift Your Life’ in Guwahati on Wednesday.

Dr. Shaheel Rafique, a well-known name in the world of independent consulting, unveiled his book, ‘Uplift Your Life,’ at an event held in Guwahati.

The book serves as an exhaustive manual, offering invaluable insights for individuals aspiring to excel as freelance consultants in both public and private domains.

Dr. Rafique’s work has already generated notable interest, primarily attributed to its distinct approach in harmonizing professional achievements with a rewarding personal life.

Aimed at aspiring freelance consultants with a thirst for global experiences and cultural enrichment, ‘Uplift Your Life’ goes beyond the confines of a typical career guide.

Drawing from his extensive and diverse international experience, Dr. Shaheel Rafique’s book promises to be a captivating page-turner that offers readers not only insights into the world of freelance consulting but also a holistic approach to living life on their terms.

“Uplift Your Life serves as a compass for those aspiring to forge a global freelancing career,” remarked Dr. Shaheel Rafique during the unveiling of his book.

“Designed to empower individuals seeking to traverse diverse landscapes and immerse in different cultures, this guide sheds light on the resilient path of freelancing. The journey demands unwavering determination, as one must navigate societal pressures, biases, and challenges with unwavering resolve. Through my book, I extend my experiential insights to illuminate the freelance consulting realm, offering a roadmap for aspirants to chart their course forward.”

The book is rooted in the belief that the demand for consultants is set to soar, making freelancing an integral part of the future of work.

Dr Shaheel Rafique, drawing from his extensive cross-continental experience in consulting, provides readers with invaluable wisdom that goes beyond tools and techniques.

The book delves deep into the core principles, strategies, and frameworks necessary for a triumphant consulting career. It covers a wide array of topics, including essential knowledge and skills, effective business generation, and even self-care while embarking on a global consulting journey.

Born in Nagaon, Dr Shaheel Rafique’s journey is an inspiring tale of academic excellence and professional achievements. A PhD holder in Agricultural Economics from the University of Reading, he has an impressive track record as a PMP from the Project Management Institute, USA.

His academic journey took him from the hilly terrains of Shillong, where he did his schooling, to the esteemed halls of Assam University from where he graduated.

However, Dr. Shaheel Rafique emerges as a standout figure through his illustrious career path. His journey through academia, the corporate realm, and prestigious institutions including the UN World Food Program and the International Fund For Agricultural Development (IFAD), is a testament to his exceptional contributions in the realm of consulting.

With an impressive trajectory spanning a quarter-century, Dr. Rafique has adeptly traversed the intricate terrains of 12 diverse countries across Asia, South East Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, brilliantly exemplifying his prowess as a distinguished freelance consultant.

Now operating out of Bengaluru and Moscow, Dr. Shaheel Rafique has not only built a thriving consulting career but has also become a beacon of knowledge for aspiring and seasoned consultants alike. ‘Uplift Your Life’ is a testament to his expertise, offering readers access to a treasure trove of insights and recommended readings that are a must for anyone venturing into the realm of consultancy.

Published by Notion Press, ‘Uplift Your Life’ is now available for purchase on Amazon and Flipkart. Additionally, the eBook is available for reading on Google Play Books and Kobo.