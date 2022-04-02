Guwahati: In a repeat of Nagaland’s Oting incident, the Indian Army “mistakenly” fired at two youths in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap district last night.

According to reports, the two youths, identified as Nokphua Wangpan, 28, and Ramwang Wangsa, 23, were critically injured in the incident that took place at Chasa village in Tirap district.

They have been admitted to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh on Friday night.

The Army jawan opened fire at the youths suspecting them of militants, when they were returning home after fishing in a nearby river, said a police official.

Indian Army has taken responsibility for treating the youths and assured compensation to them, he said.

Meanwhile, Tirap district deputy commissioner Taro Mize said security personnel apologized to the villagers on the spot. Compensation to the injured persons has been promised, he said.

“They were brought to AMCH on Friday night. Doctors are monitoring them and they are out of danger. They bore bullet injuries. They were admitted to the Surgery unit of AMCH,” AMCH Superintendent Prasanta Dehingia told Northeast Now.

The incident happened barely four months after the Indian Army killed six civilians at Oting village in Nagaland’s Mon district.

Besides the six villagers in the pickup van who were killed in the firing on December 4, another eight were killed by the Army in violence involving irate locals at the incident site later that day.