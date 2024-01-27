GUWAHATI: Former Congress leader and ex-president of the Assam unit of the Youth Congress Angkita Dutta is likely to join the BJP.

According to reports, Angkita Dutta will join the BJP in Assam on Sunday (January 28).

On the other hand, former president of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) Dipanka Nath is also likely to join the BJP at the same event.

Besides, Angkita and Dipanka, former Congress MLA Bismita Gogoi and ex-AASU vice-president Prakash Das are also likely to join the BJP.

Meanwhile, former Congress leader Apurba Kumar Bhattacharjee is slated to join the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), an ally of the BJP, on January 29.

It may be mentioned here that Angkita Dutta was expelled from the primary membership of the Congress party for six years on April 22, 2023.

She had alleged of sexual harassment against Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas BV.