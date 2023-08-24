GUWAHATI: Former Assam chief minister and union minister Sarbananda Sonowal, on Wednesday (August 23), expressed happiness on the historic lunar landing of Chandrayaan-3.

Former Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal stated, “What a proud moment for every Indian today. My heartiest congratulations to the entire team at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on the successful lunar landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the South Pole of the moon.”

“This success reflects not only a huge step for humanity but has also boosted scientific thinking among the young minds of India,” he said.

“The historic success of Chandrayaan-3 has yet again proved the unstoppable march of India’s scientific prowess,” Sonowal added.

“My deepest gratitude to the talented scientists, engineers, technicians and support staff who contributed their expertise to make this mission a resounding success. I firmly believe the achievement will inspire and ignite the passion for exploration in every Indian,” Sonowal further stated.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded India’s successful lunar mission saying the country is now on the Moon and the success belongs to all humanity.

India on Wednesday scripted history by joining an elite group of three nations; the United States, erstwhile Soviet Union and China, to successfully send a spacecraft on the moon.