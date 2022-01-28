Noted feminist and the first woman PhD holder in English literature from the state of Assam – Aparna Dutta Mahanta – is no more.

Mahanta breathed her last at a government hospital in Dibrugarh.

She was 75. Aparna Dutta Mahanta is survived by her husband, noted scientist Dr Paramananda Mahanta, a son and a daughter.

Mahanta, a former professor at the Dibrugarh University, passed away on Wednesday night.

Aparna Dutta Mahanta did her schooling from the St Mary’s School in Shillong.

Later, she pursued her masters in English from Gauhati University and the University of Leeds in Great Britain.

Mahanta got her PhD in English literature from Dibrugarh University in 1982.

She was the first woman from Assam to have a doctorate degree in English.