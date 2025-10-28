Guwahati: In a unique display of creativity and devotion, villagers of Titka in the Bajali district have crafted a large snake out of dried paddy straw and placed it around a tree near the local Shiva Temple — an effort aimed at protecting the tree before the Shiva Puja.

The symbolic creation, made months ago, has withstood heavy rains, storms, and strong winds, yet remains firmly intact even today.

Locals describe it as “nothing short of miraculous,” given the fragility of dried paddy straw.

“The snake was made to remind people not to cut or harm the tree near the temple. We believe Lord Shiva’s blessings are protecting it,” said a villagers.

The spot has since become a resting place for passersby and devotees, who sit under the shade of the tree and admire the enduring straw sculpture. Many now see the snake as a sacred guardian — representing both faith and the village’s deep connection with nature.

Residents say the sight has inspired nearby villagers to take similar steps to protect trees and promote environmental awareness through traditional and spiritual means.