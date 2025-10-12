A fact-finding committee constituted by the Governor of Assam (GSA.161/2025/41 dated October 8, 2025) will hold sittings at Tezpur University from Sunday, October 12, 2025, to Monday, October 13, 2025, to investigate serious allegations against the university’s Vice-Chancellor.

In an official communication to the Registrar of Tezpur University, Prof. Devendra Jalihal, Director of IIT Guwahati and head of the committee, requested the university to arrange a secure venue for the proceedings so that the committee can interact with individuals wishing to submit grievances and reports.

The university has been asked to ensure wide publicity through local media.

Representatives from various university stakeholders, including students, staff, and faculty, will meet the committee in small groups of five to six members to present their concerns and submit written reports.

Individuals will also have the opportunity to provide statements directly to the committee.

The committee aims to reach as many participants as possible while handling the matter sensitively and will complete its report within the allocated seven-day timeframe.

The committee stated that its work will remain strictly within its mandate, focusing solely on fact-finding related to the allegations against the Vice-Chancellor.