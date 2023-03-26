GUWAHATI: The full team of the Election Commission of India (ECI) arrived in Guwahati on Sunday on a three-day visit to Assam.

During its stay in Assam, the ECI team will hold discussions with various stakeholders, including political parties and civil societies over the delimitation exercise in the state.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar and Commissioners, Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel, will hold discussions with the stakeholders, Assam chief electoral officer (CEO) Nitin Khade said.

Notably, the election commission has been entrusted with the delimitation exercise for redrawing the territorial boundaries of the assembly and parliamentary constituencies of Assam.

The stakeholders will get two opportunities to interact with the EC to make the delimitation process more inclusive, participatory and transparent,” the Assam CEO said.

The election commission team is likely to brief the media on Tuesday after holding discussions with all stakeholders.