DIBRUGARH: Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia on Tuesday launched India’s first commercial Indian-made aircraft for civil operations at Mohanbari Airport in Dibrugarh.

Alliance Air’s made-in-India Dornier 228 aircraft was launched for its first commercial flight on the Dibrugarh-Pasighat route.

Regular flight operations with Dibrugarh- Pasighat- Lilabari- Dibrugarh route to be operational immediately.

According to Alliance Air, later flight service will be expanded to Tezu, Mechuka, Ziro and Tuting in the Arunachal Pradesh with Dibrugarh Airport acting as the hub station.

Development of the North Eastern Region (NER) is not only of strategic importance but, is a part of India’s growth story, said Alliance Air.

A historic day for the North East, as well as for all of India! With the pro-active support of Sh @PemaKhanduBJP, @MoCA_GoI has launched the first-ever commercial services by the made-in-India Dornier aircraft.

— Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) April 12, 2022

Connectivity in the Northeast is essential and under UDAN, the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS), the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has identified the Northeast as a priority area, it said.

This has helped in enhancing inter and intra connectivity for the Northeast, said the airline.

This will connect the airstrips of Arunachal Pradesh with Assam, and soon with other regions. Indeed, a new chapter in India's "Look East" policy!

Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of Law & Justice, Sanjeev Kumar, Chairman AAI, Rajiv Bansal, Secretary, MoCA, Usha Padhe, Joint Secretary, MoCA, were also present on the occasion.