Guwahati: The Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) organized an Ambassadors’ Meet in New Delhi on Tuesday to showcase the immense potential of the North Eastern Region (NER) and strengthen bilateral ties for sustainable development.

Speaking at the occasion, DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, highlighted the Indian Government’s commitment to transforming the North East into a hub of connectivity, trade, and innovation, said in a release issued by the Ministry of Development of North-East Region.

He also underlined that each of the eight states of the Northeast embodies unique strengths, resources, and opportunities, making the region an invaluable asset in India’s growth story.

From its rich cultural diversity to its natural beauty and strategic location, the North Eastern Region holds immense potential to emerge as one of the country’s leading economic powerhouses.

Its proximity to Southeast Asia also positions the North Eastern Region as a gateway to South East Asian countries, aligning with India’s Act East Policy.

He also extended an invitation to the participating countries to explore opportunities in NER, capitalizing on the region’s rich resources and craftsmanship.

On the other hand, Minister of State, MDoNER, Dr. Sukanta Majumdar, highlighted the immense potential of the North Eastern region.

Sharing the vision of the Prime Minister, he explained how the North Eastern States offer great aspects for investment opportunities and building a “Viksit Bharat” together.

He highlighted the major development initiatives in the infrastructure sector that have taken place in the North Eastern Region under the leadership of PM Modi during the last 10 years, inter alia, including expanding air, road, and rail connectivity, waterways, etc.

Majumdar also underlined that the Prime Minister emphasized the North East as India’s Asthalakshmi, a key economic asset poised for rapid industrialization.

He stated that with ample opportunities across multiple sectors, North East India welcomes investors to explore its vast potential and be part of its growth journey.

Minister of External Affairs, Shri S. Jaishankar, through a video message, highlighted that NER has been at the forefront of India’s development policies.

He mentioned the importance of the Kaladan multi-modal transit project and NER’s potential to be the gateway for Southeast Asian markets.

The Ambassadors’ Meet was the one of the pre-summit activities of the North East Investors Summit to be organized by MDoNER on May 23 and 24, 2025.

The statement mentioned that ambassadors and diplomatic envoys also expressed keen interest in partnering with Indian stakeholders to explore the possibilities offered by the North Eastern states – Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura.

Seniors officials Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region and State Government of NER also attended the event.