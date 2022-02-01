Donation collection in Assam will be considered a criminal offence from now onwards.

This was informed by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday.

CM Sarma also informed that his government will bring a Bill in the Assembly in this regard soon.

“Donation collection will be considered as a criminal offence in Assam from now onwards,” said CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

He added: “The state government will soon introduce a Bill in the Assembly on organised crime in this regard.”

Last year, the Assam police arrested over 500 land brokers in raids across the state.

Moreover, over 250 illegal FIR writers were also arrested by the police.