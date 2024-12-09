Guwahati: A massive haul of contraband cough syrups was seized near Churaibari on the Assam-Tripura border on Monday.

Police said that the massive cache of contraband cough syrup is valued at approximately Rs 5 crore.

The banned substance, identified as ESKUF, was concealed beneath onion sacks in the truck, which was en route to Tripura.

The haul comprised 44,000 bottles packed in 294 cartons.

According to police, the truck was intercepted based on specific inputs before it could cross the state border.

The driver, however, managed to flee the scene, evading arrest.

An investigation has been initiated to trace the source and origin of the contraband items.