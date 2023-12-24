GUWAHATI: All India Congress Committee’s (AICC) Assam in-charge Jitendra Singh Alwar has been assigned additional charge of Madhya Pradesh.

This was announced by the AICC leadership in a notice issued on Saturday (December 23).

A major organizational reshuffle was announced by the Congress party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was relieved from her duty as the in-charge of Uttar Pradesh and repositioned her as an AICC general secretary “without any assigned portfolio”.

AICC general secretary Avinash Pande has been appointed in-charge of the state replacing Priyanka Gandhi, the notice read.

On the other hand, senior leader Mukul Wasnik has been given charge of Gujarat, and Randeep Singh Surjewala has been appointed as Karnataka in-charge.

Further, Sachin Pilot has been appointed as the AICC General Secretary in charge of Chhattisgarh.

Kumari Selaja retained her post as the party general secretary and was moved from Chhattisgarh to Uttarakhand as her new State of assignment.

Jairam Ramesh continues as AICC general secretary in-charge of communications and KC Venugopal will continue as the General Secretary in charge of organisation.