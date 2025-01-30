Guwahati: Cake lovers, baking professionals, and industry buyers in the Northeast are in for a treat! Cakeology 2025, India’s leading Cake & Bake Expo, is coming to Guwahati for the first time.

The event will be held from January 31 to February 2, 2025, at the Maniram Dewan Trade Centre in Guwahati.

Since its inception eight years ago in Mumbai, Cakeology has become India’s most successful baking expo, with multiple successful editions under its belt.

This year’s expansion to Guwahati marks a significant milestone, providing an unparalleled platform for cake artists, home bakers, industry professionals, and food entrepreneurs in the region to connect, learn, and showcase their skills.

Cakeology 2025 caters to a wide range of attendees, including baking professionals, industry buyers, cake artists, home bakers, bakery cafés, pastry chefs, restaurant owners, caterers, hotel purchase managers, F&B managers, sweet and snack shop owners, and hotel management institutes.

“Attendees can expect a variety of exciting activities. These include stalls and exhibits showcasing top brands of ingredients, tools, and baking equipment, along with free hands-on workshops led by expert bakers and chefs, and live theatre demonstrations,” says Khushi Malani, Founder of Cakeology.

More than just an exhibition, Cakeology 2025 is a celebration of the art of baking and cake decorating.

The event will bring together everyday cake enthusiasts, professional bakers, chocolatiers, retailers, and food lovers to network, learn, and further their craft.