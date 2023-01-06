DISPUR: In a move to show its honour to the contribution of soldiers and their supreme sacrifices to the cause of the sovereignty and integrity of the nation, Medical Education and Research Department, Government of Assam has entered into an agreement with Regional Centre (Ex-servicemen Contributory Health Services) Guwahati for providing cashless and cap less medical services for ECHS beneficiaries of defence forces in presence of Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Under the MoA the ECHS beneficiaries will be entitled to high quality treatment in eight government medical colleges and hospitals namely Guwahati Medical College and Hospital, Assam Medical College and Hospital, Silchar Medical College and Hospital, Jorhat Medical College and Hospital, Diphu Medical College and Hospital, Tezpur Medical College and Hospital, Lakhimpur Medical College and Hospital and Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed College and Hospital, Barpeta.

Moreover, Regional Centre (Ex-servicemen Contributory Health Services) Guwahati also signed an MoA with Assam Cancer Care Foundation for high quality cancer care services for the ECHS beneficiaries of the defence forces.

Speaking on the occasion, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hailing the landmark initiative said that the agreement would go a long way in extending medical coverage to the ex-servicemen and their family members in State Govt. Medical Colleges and cancer care hospitals.

He also congratulated the officials of the defence forces and the state Health Department for their collaboration to finalize the modalities of the agreement.

The Assam chief minister also said, “In the eventful journey of our great nation, we have witnessed the bravery, dedication and endurance of our defence forces. The world has seen the indomitable spirit and fortitude of our brave jawans. The bravery displayed by the Indian armed forces while protecting the sovereignty and integrity of our motherland has sent a strong message to the world about India’s strength. The commitment of our defence personnel for the nation has led to many incredible episodes of patriotism. The memories of Indo-Pakistan War of ’71, the Kargil War are still fresh in our mind. Nine valiant soldiers from Assam made supreme sacrifices in the Indo-Pak War of ’71. Many sustained injuries but survived and many led the battlefront with outstanding leadership.”

Referring to a few instances of the recent past, the Chief Minister said that many defence personnel from Assam sacrificed their lives while protecting country’s sovereignty.

They are the pride and they immensely inspire generations after generations to devote their life and energy for building the democratic edifice of India.