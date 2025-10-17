Guwahati: The Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) has decided to rejoin the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Assam, reports said.

According to reports the BPF will secure a ministerial position in the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government.

Sources said BPF MLA Charan Boro of the Mazbat constituency is set to be sworn in as the Transport Minister on Saturday, marking the BPF’s official entry into the ruling coalition. Boro arrived at Guwahati airport from Delhi Friday ahead of the anticipated oath-taking ceremony.

The BPF’s return to the NDA is significant given the complex political landscape in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), where the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) held power in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) before the council polls .

The development follows a crucial meeting on October 16, where BTC CEM Hagrama Mohilary met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Notably, Home Minister Shah later held a separate meeting with UPPL president Pramod Boro on the same day.

Assam Chief Minister Sarma recently made a cryptic statement suggesting unity, asserting that “while UPPL leader Promod Boro is also ours, Hagrama Mohilary is also ours.”

Alliance Tensions and BJP Strategy:

Reports suggest that the BJP is closely monitoring the evolving political dynamics between the BPF and the UPPL, as both are regional heavyweights. This political tightrope walk is underlined by BPF leader Hagrama Mohilary’s prior public stance: he had stated that if the BPF joined the NDA, the UPPL would have to stay out, and vice-versa.

The fact that Union Home Minister Amit Shah met with the leaders of both BPF and UPPL on the same day has sparked speculation about the BJP’s strategy in the BTR . The meetings suggest the BJP is keeping its options open as it evaluates alliances ahead of the upcoming elections.

The 15 BTR constituencies are expected to play a crucial role in the upcoming 26-seat Assam Legislative Assembly elections, making these political developments highly significant in the regional power balance.