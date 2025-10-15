Guwahati: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, will visit Guwahati on October 17 to pay his tribute to singer Zubeen Garg, a Congress party spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday.

Garg, 52, died on September 19 while swimming in Singapore.

The Assam government has set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the reasons surrounding his death.

“Gandhi will arrive in Guwahati to honour Assam’s beloved artist and the voice of the people, Zubeen Garg,” said Bedabrata Bora, Chairperson of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee’s Media Cell.

Gandhi will visit Sonapur, where Garg’s last rites were performed, and later visit the singer’s home to express condolences to his family.

Earlier on Wednesday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met with Singapore’s Acting High Commissioner H.E. Alice Cheng who pleddged full cooperation in legendary singer “Zubeen Garg’s Death Probe “.

It has intensified the pursuit of truth in the death of cultural icon Zubeen Garg, securing Singapore’s firm commitment to aid Assam Police.

The post, shared this evening on X underscores a pivotal diplomatic stride amid public outrage over the singer’s September 19 drowning this year , now clouded by poisoning allegations.

“Today in New Delhi, I met the Acting High Commissioner of Singapore H.E Alice Cheng.

In our meeting, I reiterated our request to the Singaporean authorities to extend their fullest cooperation to Assam Police, so we can realise our efforts to ensure #JusticeforZubeenGarg

We have been assured of all possible support in this matter.”

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote on X.