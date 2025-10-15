Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday met with Singapore’s Acting High Commissioner H.E. Alice Cheng who pleddged full cooperation in legendary singer “Zubeen Garg’s Death Probe “.

It has intensified the pursuit of truth in the death of cultural icon Zubeen Garg, securing Singapore’s firm commitment to aid Assam Police.

The post, shared this evening on X underscores a pivotal diplomatic stride amid public outrage over the singer’s September 19 drowning this year , now clouded by poisoning allegations.

“Today in New Delhi, I met the Acting High Commissioner of Singapore H.E Alice Cheng.

In our meeting, I reiterated our request to the Singaporean authorities to extend their fullest cooperation to Assam Police, so we can realise our efforts to ensure #JusticeforZubeenGarg

We have been assured of all possible support in this matter.”

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote on X.

Today in New Delhi, I met the Acting High Commissioner of Singapore, H.E Alice Cheng.



In our meeting I reiterated our request to the Singaporean authorities to extend their fullest cooperation to Assam Police, so we can realise our efforts to ensure #JusticeForZubeenGarg.



We… pic.twitter.com/UU5bx5VXu5 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 15, 2025

The Singapore Police Force’s initial autopsy cited accidental drowning off St. John’s Island during Garg’s yacht trip for the North East India Festival. Yet a second autopsy was done at the early hours of 23rd September in Guwahati Medical College and Hospital before the legendary singer Zubeen Garg was cremated at Sonapur with full state honours.

Also Read: Assam govt suspends mobile internet in Baksa District amid law and order concerns

Bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami’s October 3 arrest revealed claims against manager Siddharth Sharma and organizer Shyamkanu Mahanta for staging the incident.

Seven arrests—Sharma, Mahanta, singer Amritprabha Mahanta, suspended DSP Sandipan Garg, and aides Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya—tie to Rs1.1 crore in suspicious transactions.

Over 60 FIRs which later registered in different sections including murder of BNS in CID Assam police station in Guwahati allege homicide and conspiracy.

Three expatriates arrived in Guwahati October 13 for questioning under the India-Singapore MLAT invoked September 30.

A Gauhati High Court panel, led by Justice Soumitra Saikia, monitors fairness.

Baksa’s October 15 riots, with torched vehicles, prompted Sarma’s warning against “politically fueled” unrest.

Garg’s wife Garima and sister Palme demand answers; #JusticeForZubeenGarg trends globally.

With Singapore’s pledged support, Sarma’s X post marks a turning point in a case gripping Assam’s soul.