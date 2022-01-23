Book titled ‘Film Appreciation on Cinemas (1980 to 1990) of Jahnu Barua’ by Juhi P. Pathak launched at Global Communication Education Conclave

A new book on the work of Assam’s critically acclaimed filmmaker Jahnu Barua revisits his 12 films made during 1980-1990.

‘Film Appreciation on Cinemas (1980 to 1990) of Jahnu Barua: Social, Economic, Political and Cultural Perspectives’, penned by author Juhi P. Pathak, was released on the 37th Day Session of Global Communication Education Conclave (GCEC) recently.

“It always makes a filmmaker happy when people discuss and/or write about film appreciation. I appreciate Dr. Juhi P. Pathak’s work in bringing out… a comprehensive analysis of my films,” writes Jahnu Barua in the introduction of the book.

“This book will also be a handbook for film students to understand how to appreciate films from multiple dimensions not only from the perspective of cinema but also the rubrics of politics, economics, culture and society apart from others that Dr. Juhi has tried to highlight through her exhaustive work… This book will go a long way in celebrating the rich customs and diverse culture of Assam…” adds the versatile filmmaker.

“Everybody talks of Jahnu’s work – his cinema and the accolades he has received over the years. In fact, this book is about that!” says filmmaker Arunaraje Patil.

Commenting on the book, renowned actor Bishnu Kharghoria says that the book reflects her immense love towards her State.

“I believe that doing what you are passionate about highlighting an important aspect of our State of Assam, is itself an act of patriotism. Dr. Pathak’s work is indeed reflecting her immense love towards her State… and I congratulate her for her endeavour which will surely go a long way in preserving and documenting the works of Jahnu Barua,” says the versatile actor.

“I congratulate Dr. Juhi P. Pathak for her untiring effort in the documentation of the work of the maestro Jahnu Barua. The book series titled, “Film Appreciation on Cinemas of Jahnu Barua” in three volumes will be a masterpiece and will contribute to a great extent in film literature as well as carry a valuable message to the young generation,” says award-winning actor Malaya Goswami.

The book explores the man as an internationally acclaimed filmmaker and his message through an in-depth analysis of his films from 1982 to 2014.

The research study considers a span of 32 years. This research project considers 12 Assamese feature films of Jahnu Barua and excludes the Hindi Language feature films and other short films, says writer Pathak.

The entire research was conducted under a project of the Altruist Centre for Research, Training and Development (ACRTD), a wing of Capt. Ayush Purusartha Foundation (CAPF), she says.

The Research Project made way for mammoth data that has been divided into three books. This book is the first of the trilogy.

“The expected outcome of this book is to document and preserve Assamese culture but also help to understand the various facets of the Assamese society in detail. The book has brought out the macro-environmental factors like the representation of social, economic, political and cultural aspects of Assamese society,” says Pathak, who Mass Communication at Sharda University, UP.

The writer says that the objective of this book is to generate content on social and economic disparity and discrimination which will become a guiding tool for the policymakers to set the roadmap for change.

“While films are a reflection of the society, this attempt to document the message in Jahnu Barua’s films, which are largely focused on issues of human interest, will act as a ready reckoner for anybody who would aspire to delve into the intricacies of Assamese society, its people and culture,” she adds.

Pathak says that the research will bring into focus the social, economic, political, cultural and psychological dimensions and crucial issues related to it.

“It will help society at large understand the problems in a systematic way. It will also preserve the Assamese culture for future generations. The research will be a curation of the work of the man – Jahnu Barua and his message,” she mentions.