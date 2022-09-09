New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said his Bharat Jodo Yatra was an attempt to “connect with people” and to “undo the damage caused by the BJP and RSS”.

Asked about the upcoming polls to elect the Congress’ next President, Gandhi said that he had made up his mind and his decision would be clear once the elections take place.

“It’ll be clear whether I become Congress president or not when the election takes place. Please wait till that time,” Gandhi told reporters.

Gandhi began day three of his Bharat Jodo Yatra on Friday morning from Scott Christian College in Tirunelveli.

He arrived in Puducherry later that morning, where he interacted with a group of farmers.

Speaking to the media during the yatra which started from Kanyakumari on Thursday, Gandhi accused the BJP of taking control of institutions of the country and pressurising those who are against them.

“Everybody has an opinion, BJP has one, RSS has its opinion. They are free to have these. For us, the Congress, this is a journey and an attempt at understanding what is going on in India and an attempt at undoing the damage that has been done by BJP and RSS,” he said.

Gandhi alleged that the BJP has appointed its own people to the institutions of the country.



“They pressurise those who are against them. We are used to fighting political parties. Now the fight is not between parties. It is now between the structure of Indian state and the opposition. It is not an easy fight, and a lot of people do not want to fight,” he told reporters.

Rahul Gandhi and about 230 Congress “padyatris” are participating in the party’s ambitious “Bharat Jodo Yatra”.

They spend their nights in 60 containers mounted on trucks and these trucks will be moved daily from one place to another.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi and scores of party workers began the 3,570-km campaign from Kanyakumari to Kashmir on Thursday.