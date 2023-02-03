GUWAHATI: The new director general of police (DGP) in Assam – GP Singh has asked the personnel of the state’s police force to behave politely with people.

The new Assam DGP made this directive while attending a meeting with state’s police personnel above the rank of SP.

Assam DGP GP Singh also asked them to give due respect and ensure the dignity of their colleagues across ranks.

The new Assam DGP advised the state’s policemen to take care of their own health so that they remain fit to ensure better service to the public.

He also urged the police personnel to maintain highest level of professional and personal discipline.

It was also decided at the meeting that separate toilet facilities will be provided for all women personnel in all districts of Assam.