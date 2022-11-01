GUWAHATI: The board of control for cricket in India (BCCI) has appointed BCCI Devajit Saikia from Assam as observer of the Bihar cricket association (BCA).

The development was announced by BCCI secretary Jay Shah in a statement.

Moreover, BCCI honorary treasurer Ashish Shelar was also appointed as observer of the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA).

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced the appointments of Mr Ashish Shelar, Honorary Treasurer BCCI as an observer for Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association and Mr Devajit Saikia, Joint Secretary, BCCI as an observer for Bihar Cricket Association,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah said.

Notably, Devajit Saikia was recently appointed as the joint secretary of the BCCI.