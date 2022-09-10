Guwahati: The autumn session of the Assam Legislative Assembly will start on September 12 (Monday), said Deputy Speaker of Assembly Numol Momin on Saturday.

The session will continue till September 19, he said.

“For this session, we have received 13 bills so far and 2-3 more bills are expected to be introduced. These bills will be introduced and discussed in the assembly,” Momin said.

He further said the government is well prepared to take any issues which will be raised by the opposition political parties during the session.