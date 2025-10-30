Guwahati: Assam’s Kosturi Sharmah has brought pride to the state and the country by winning two silver medals at the International Armwrestling Federation (IFA) World Championships 2025 held in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Competing in the Grand Master (Under 70 kg) category, Sharmah showed strength and determination, winning silver in both right-hand and left-hand events.

Her strong performance against some of the world’s best armwrestlers has made Assam and India proud.

Representing India on the global stage, Sharmah’s achievement is the result of years of training and hard work.

Her double win shows her skill in the sport and highlights the growing presence of athletes from Northeast India in international competitions.

Speaking after the event, a visibly elated Sharmah said, “This medal is not just mine; it belongs to everyone who believed in me, my coaches, my family, and the entire Indian contingent. Hearing the country’s name announced on such a platform is the greatest honour. I hope this inspires more young women in Assam and India to chase their athletic dreams.”

Her achievement has been widely appreciated by sports officials, fans, and local communities, who called her an inspiration for young Indian armwrestlers.

Her two silver medals are seen as a big moment for the sport in India, inspiring more people to take part and gain recognition.

Kosturi Sharmah is now preparing for upcoming international tournaments and continues to inspire others with her strength, determination, and dedication.