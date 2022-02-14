GUWAHATI: A line of Golden Pearl, a speciality tea from upper Assam’s Nahorchukbari tea estate, was sold at a record price of Rs 99,999 a kilogram at the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre (GTAC) on Monday.

The speciality tea was sold at the GTAC by Parcon (India) Pvt. Ltd. This equalizes the record price established at the GTAC by Manohari Tea Estate a few weeks ago.

“Manohari Gold”, a specialty tea from Assam, was sold at an all-time high record price of Rs 99,999 a kilogram at the GTAC in December last year.

The tea was purchased by local buyer Assam Tea Traders who is known for purchasing high-value speciality Assam teas.

Nahorchukbari factory is located in Lahowal near the Dibrugarh airport. The factory is owned by AFT Techno Trade and was established in 2018 by three partners–Noor Alam khan, Imran Khan and Aslam Khan.

These erstwhile small tea growers from Nahorchuk in Ekora gaon, Dikom dream of producing the best Assam teas from their group of small tea growers.

They have recently registered with the GTAC and will also be selling their CTC teas at the auctions under the same brand name.