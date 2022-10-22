Guwahati: Eminent Satriya exponent Burha Satriya of Barpeta Satra Basistha Dev Sarma passed away on Saturday at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). He was 84.

He had been keeping unwell for some time and was undergoing treatment at GMCH.

Born in 1938 in lower Assam’s Barpeta district, Sharma was chosen for the national-level Srimanta Sankardev Award by the Assam Government in 2017 for his contribution to the State’s Satriya culture.

He was also awarded with Asom Sanskriti Mahasabha award, Asom Jatiya Vidyalaya Fellowship, Sri Sri Mathuradas Burha Ata award, Sri Sri Badala Ata award and Sankar-Madhav award.

His last rites will be performed at his home town Barpeta will full state honour on October 24.

Assam government has directed the Barpeta district administration to take necessary measures for performing last rites of the Dev Sarma with full state honours.

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma has condoled the demise of Basistha Dev Sarma.

In a condolence message, Chief Minister Dr. Sarma said that Burha Sattriya late Basistha Dev Sarma left invaluable contribution to the spiritual and cultural life of Assam.

An ardent follower of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva and Sri Sri Madhabdeva, late Burha Sattriya dedicated his life for the promotion of Satriya culture, Dr. Sarma said.

He would always be remembered by the people of Assam, Sarma added. The Chief Minister also termed his passing away as an irreparable loss to society.

Chief Minister Dr. Sarma also prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family.