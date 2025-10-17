Guwahati: Since the launch of the Anti-Quackery & Vigilance Cell earlier this year, authorities in Assam have arrested at least 22 individuals impersonating medical professionals.

Dr. Abhijit Neog, the Anti-Quackery & Vigilance Officer, highlighted the alarming impact of fake doctors, revealing that 11.01% of deaths in Assam involve patients who initially sought treatment from these unlicensed practitioners, the Assam Tribune reported.

In comparison, the all-India figure stands at 19.8%, according to a report from the Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India.

“Fake doctors continue to flourish due to a lack of proper verification, reporting, and enforcement mechanisms,” Dr. Neog explained.

He added that many individuals suspecting fraudulent medical practices often don’t know where to report them.

People have criticized district-level health authorities, especially the Joint Directors of Health Services, for failing to enforce the Clinical Establishments Act (CEA), which could hold quacks accountable.

Dr. Neog pointed to a troubling incident in Nagaon, where a fake doctor managed to gain approval from the local health office to operate a clinic offering five specialties under the CEA, despite lacking the necessary qualifications.

He stressed that rural areas and regions with low public awareness are especially prone to such exploitation.

Tea estates, where privately owned businesses often prefer cheap and unqualified medical alternatives, are also prime targets for fake practitioners, according to Neog.

“Public healthcare options are scarce, and unqualified individuals step in to meet the needs of people who have little choice,” Dr. Neog said.

He noted that even privately-owned tea estates tend to hire fake doctors as a cost-cutting measure, especially since they are not bound by stringent medical requirements under the Plantation Labour Act.

While these incidents are common in rural Assam, the issue also extends to urban centers like Guwahati, Dibrugarh, Silchar, and Nagaon.

In fact, some of these fake doctors have even managed to secure employment in private hospitals and nursing homes.

A quack in Silchar shocked authorities by performing surgeries while posing as an obstetrics and gynecology (O&G) specialist.

The Anti-Quackery Cell has uncovered fraudulent practitioners even in government-run healthcare schemes, including Mobile Medical Units operated by outsourced agencies.

Dr. Neog admitted that their investigations have only scratched the surface.

He said, “What we’ve uncovered so far is just the tip of the iceberg,” emphasizing that the investigation will likely lead to more arrests.

These quacks use various tactics to deceive the public. Some forge medical degrees, while others steal the identities and registration numbers of legitimate doctors.

To help the public protect themselves, Dr. Neog encouraged people to verify a doctor’s credentials through the Indian Medical Register, maintained by the National Medical Commission.

This online tool allows users to search by name or registration number to confirm a doctor’s qualifications and official status.

However, Dr. Neog cautioned that the current verification system is not foolproof. “In many cases, we’ve found that quacks have simply stolen the identities of genuine doctors,” he said.

He called for stronger legislation, harsher penalties, and higher fines to deter such criminal activity.

With the growing prevalence of fake doctors across Assam, the authorities are facing mounting pressure to strengthen enforcement and protect the public from these dangerous individuals.