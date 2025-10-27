Guwahati: Assam’s icon Zubeen Garg’s final film, Roi Roi Binale, is scheduled for release in theatres across 46 cities in India on October 31, including Kochi, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, and Dehradun.

Directed by Rajesh Bhuyan, the film marks Garg’s last on-screen appearance. It has seen high advance bookings following his recent demise in Singapore.

The release date of October 31 was Garg’s personal choice, according to the production team.

The film’s pre-release business has crossed Rs 50 lakh, which the producers say is a record figure for the Assamese film industry.

“The film has registered nearly Rs 50 lakh in pre-release sales; a feat never seen before in the Assamese film industry,” said a member of the production team of Roi Roi Binale.

Produced by Zubeen Garg and his wife Garima, the film follows the story of a blind artist.

Due to high public demand, theatres across Assam have added early morning shows, some starting at 6 a.m. In Guwahati, tickets for most shows sold out shortly after bookings opened.

Multiplexes have adjusted their schedules to include additional screenings, and most theatres across the state have reported near-full occupancy.

“The film is not just a cinematic experience, it’s a tribute, a farewell, and a cultural moment that has united fans in grief, admiration, and celebration,” said a manager of a Guwahati-based cinema hall.

As Roi Roi Binale releases nationwide, audiences are set to watch Zubeen Garg’s final film, which concludes his long and celebrated career in Assamese cinema.