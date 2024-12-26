Guwahati: A youth was found dead soaked in blood near the Targhat bridge in Dhubri, Assam on Thursday.

It was suspected that the youth was murdered.

The victim, identified as 21-year-old Rahul Sheikh, was a resident of Telipara village in the Beldamara area.

According to reports, Sheikh’s body was found along National Highway 17, within the jurisdiction of Gauripur Police Station in Dhubri.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the youth may have been murdered, with his body subsequently dumped at the location.

A mobile phone was recovered near the body, and a team from Gauripur Police arrived at the scene to collect the remains.

The body has been sent to Dhubri Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examination.

The Gauripur Police have launched an investigation into the incident, and further details are awaited.