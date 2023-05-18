Guwahati: A youth hailing from Assam was found dead at a factory in Arunachal Pradesh’s Namsai district.

The deceased youth, identified as Ankur Moran from Upper Assam was found dead at a beer factory where he was employed.

Ankur’s body was found at the B block of the factory, sources said. Local police later reached the scene and recovered the body for post-mortem.

It is, however, unclear if it was a case of suicide or murder, sources further said.

Meanwhile, the family members of the deceased youth have demanded a thorough investigation into the matter.

He was employed at the beer factory for a while now but there were no reports of him being in any sort of clashes with anyone.

The family is expecting a fast investigation to get details as to what happened with Moran.