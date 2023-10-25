GOLAGHAT: A youth from Assam died by suicide after being allegedly thrashed by the police personnel.

The incident has been reported from Dergaon in Golaghat district of Assam.

The deceased youth has been identified as Ajoy Dutta.

Dutta was found hanging from a tree on the banks of the Gelabil River in Dergaon, Assam.

The incident took place on the day of Vijaya Dashami.

In a video published by the deceased youth on social media prior to his death, he claimed that police had taken him into custody forcibly and was physically assaulted by the officers.

Dutta live-streamed his intention to end his life on Facebook and said that he would not be returning home.

The incident has sparked outrage and demands for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding Ajoy Dutta’s death and the alleged misconduct by Assam police personnel.

Meanwhile, Assam director general of police (DGP) GP Singh has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

“SP Golaghat has been directed to enquire into the matter and fix responsibility for the unfortunate incident and also take lawful action as required by law,” the Assam DGP said.

He added: “I wish to reassure people of Assam that our efforts would continue to make Assam Police a more sensitive and humane police unit.”