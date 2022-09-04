GUWAHATI: Despite massive losses to lives and properties incurred by Assam every year due to floods, the state is yet to enforce the law for floodplain zoning.

Only three states and one Union Territory in India have, thus far, enforced the law for floodplain zoning.

The three states and one Union Territory to have enacted the legislation are: Manipur, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and the erstwhile state of Jammu & Kashmir.

The law for floodplain zoning aims at minimising the damage caused due to floods.

Notably, according to reports, experts have called for its immediate implementation in the country in view of frequent floods.

Floodplain zoning measures aim at demarcating zones or areas likely to be affected by floods which hit with different magnitude, frequencies, and probability, and specify the types of permissible developments in these zones so that whenever floods actually occur, the damage can be minimised, a media report stated.

Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Assam, and Odisha, all major flood-prone states have not taken the initiative to enact any legislation with regard to Flood Plain Zoning.

“We have asked states to reduce any further construction on the floodplains and ensure there is no further encroachment,” an official told PTI.