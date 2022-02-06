UDALGURI: A 52-year-old woman has been beaten to death on suspicion of practicing witchcraft at Simaluguri village under Dimakuchi police station in Assam’s Udalguri district.

According to reports, the victim woman identified as Phulmati Gour, wife of Gandur Gour was beaten up by a mob led by Amit Gour on Friday.

The woman was seriously injured in the attack and she subsequently succumbed to her injuries.

Dimakuchi Police on Sunday morning sent the body of the woman for post-mortem to Udalguri Civil Hospital.

“It was a case of witch-hunting according to a preliminary investigation. We have arrested five persons in connection with the incident. A local court has sent them to 14-day judicial custody on Saturday,” Bhergaon SDPO, Jyoti Prasad Pegu told Northeast Now.

He further added that Police are also looking into if there are any other angles in the case.

The accused involved in the incident have been identified as Amit Gour, Maniram Gour, Jiten Gour, Anjali Gour and Kamala Gour.

According to the Assam government data, between 2011 and 2019, 107 people were killed across Assam in witch-hunting incidents.

The Assam Witch Hunting (Prohibition, Prevention and Protection) Act, which implements stringent punishment and fine for branding and killing people after branding them as “witches”, is in effect in the state since 2018.