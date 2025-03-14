Assam: Woman sentenced to life imprisonment in Silchar

Guwahati: The District and Sessions Judge in Silchar, Assam on Thursday, March 14, 2025 convicted a 29-year-old woman under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and sentenced her to life imprisonment for murdering her husband at their rented house in Meherpur back in 2023.

Sources said that, the District and Sessions Judge of Cachar, Biprajit Roy convicted the accused, Mampi Begum for fatally stabbing her husband, Fermin Uddin Laskar, 30, following a fight on the evening of February 21, 2023.

In addition, the court fined the accused Rs 10,000, failing which she will have to serve an additional three months in prison, sources added.

Reports said, Fermin was residing in the Meherpur area of Silchar, Assam, with Mampi and their two children.

On the night of the incident, an argument broke out between the couple.

Following the argument, Mampi attacked Fermin with a pair of cloth-cutting scissors.

Later Fermin’s brother, Babul Hossain Laskar, found Fermin lying in a pool of blood. He was rushed to Silchar Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Meanwhile, Mampi left the house and surrendered at the Rangirkhari police outpost.

Following an investigation, police submitted a chargesheet, leading to her conviction, reports said.