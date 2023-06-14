BENGALURU: A sensational case of coldblooded murder, involving a woman from Assam, has been reported from Bengaluru in Karnataka.

Sonali Sen, a physiotherapist from Assam, allegedly killed her 70-year-old mother in the flat they were living in Bengaluru.

The 39-year-old woman from Assam, after killing her mother, stuffed the body into a suitcase, which she then took to the nearby police station.

Upon reaching the police station, the accused surrendered and later confessed to the crime, when interrogated.

While interrogation, the accused Assam woman said that she forced her mother to consume as many as 30 blood pressure tablets, which resulted in the victim suffering a paralytic stroke.

Then the victim was strangulated with a dupatta by her daughter, resulting in her death.

The victim – 70-year-old Bibha Paul – was living with her only daughter Somali Sen in Bengaluru after her husband passed away five years ago.

According to police, the accused – Sonali Sen was under severe stress as she has been the sole caretaker of her family, which includes her engineer husband, autistic child, mother-in-law, and mother.

Investigation into the case has revealed that the crime took place after the mother-daughter duo engaged in a heated argument on June 12.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a suo moto case of murder against Sen and sent Pal’s body for postmortem.