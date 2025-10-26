Guwahati: Police have embarked on a probe into the mysterious death of “a young woman in a rented accommodation in Hatigaon’s Lakhimi Nagar area of Guwahati.”

The deceased was wrapped in a blanket on a bed late at night on Saturday.

The discovery was made by Banjita Rabha, who was back from her native village in “Boko after a week-long absence. Upon finding the body, she immediately alerted authorities.”

Police have apprehended Rohan Kashyap aka Nayan Das, who allegedly brought Rajbongshi to the residence at No. 12, Lakshmi Nagar, whilst Rabha was away.

The accused, married with children, was in live-in relationship with Rabha for approximately six weeks.

Officers seized drugs, drug containers, and cash exceeding Rs 1.5 lakh at the scene.

A forensic team and the “Criminal Investigation Department conducted a thorough examination, whilst a post-mortem was performed at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital under magisterial supervision, with proceedings video-recorded for legal documentation,” reports India TodayNE.

Das was arrested and said “that both he and the deceased had consumed drugs together.

“We both consumed drugs. She collapsed due to an overdose. I did not kill her. I have been using drugs since the lockdown. I am only a user and not involved in trafficking,” he said.

However, sleuths are examining “whether his involvement extends beyond personal drug use to potential trafficking activities.

Authorities are also determining whether the death resulted purely from an overdose or involved foul play.