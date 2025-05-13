Guwahati: A farmer was tragically trampled to death by a wild elephant in Rangapara, located in Sonitpur district of Assam, on the morning of May 12.

The victim, identified as Krishna Kheria from Poglabill village, was working in his field when the elephant suddenly emerged from the Poglabill-Barjuli connecting road and charged at him.

Eyewitnesses reported that Kheria was brutally attacked by the elephant, leaving him lifeless at the scene.

In a close call, a woman who was also in the vicinity managed to narrowly escape the attack. This incident has once again brought attention to the increasing human-elephant conflict in the region, causing growing concern among local farmers about their safety.

A team from Rangapara Police Station arrived at the site for a preliminary investigation.

In response to the tragedy, the residents of Poglabill have urged forest officials to take swift action to drive the elephant back into the forest, emphasizing the urgent need for stronger preventive measures to avoid further such incidents.