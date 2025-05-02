Arunachal: Wild Elephant rescued from well in Tirap

Dibrugarh: The Deomali Forest Department and villagers of Mapoya, in Arunachal Pradesh, on Thursday rescued a wild female elephant that had reportedly fallen into an old, abandoned well near the village on Wednesday night.

Reports indicate the elephant accidentally fell into an old, deserted well near Mapoya village in Arunachal’s Tirap district on Wednesday night while traversing the area.

Upon discovering the trapped animal, the villagers of Mapoya promptly alerted the local administration and the Forest Department.

Notably, village Chief Khumli Ngongkhum’s timely information to the administration and the Forest Department was crucial in the successful rescue of the wild elephant.

