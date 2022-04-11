DIBRUGARH: Union minister of ports, shipping, waterways and AYUSH – Sarbananda Sonowal, on Monday, inaugurated an exhibition at the two-day waterways conclave held at Dibrugarh in Assam.

Speaking to the media, the minister said that a waterways ecosystem, which will connect India with its neighbouring countries, will ensure more job opportunities under the Atma Nirbhar Bharat vision.

“Waterways will usher a new era of growth in the Northeast,” union minister Sarbananda Sonowal said.

Sonowal said that the Inland water transport sector will play an important role in improving the domestic connectivity and regional integration of the country.

He said that India has already signed bilateral agreements with Bangladesh to strengthen inland water transportation and maritime relations.

Also read: ‘Stop harassing youths, or consequences will be dire’: ULFA-I ‘warns’ Assam police

Waterways conclave opened today to a bevy of industry stakeholders and policymakers visiting the city.

As many as six MOUs are slated to be signed during the event.

In addition, more than forty national and global companies are participating in the exhibition.

Several countries including Netherlands, Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar and Bangladesh are participating in the two-day conclave.

Forty national and international companies are also participating in the event including a delegation of 8 leading Dutch companies.